Longview-area projects involving Interstate 20 and U.S. 271 have been delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization voted Wednesday to delay the projects after a budget crunch at the state level forced the action. The projects are still planned to occur within the next 10 years.
"I hate that we're having to delay some of these projects, but that's obviously out of our hands," Mayor Andy Mack said. "Hopefully, things might change in the near future, and things may be able to be brought back online a little bit sooner than we had anticipated. Hopefully that will come to fruition."
Ingrid Self, Longview's assistant director of development services, said Wednesday that the road-widening projects were included in the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization's four-year Transportation Improvement Plan. That plan was adopted June 10.
Following the plan being approved, city staff members were informed that the state's Transportation Improvement Plan was "over-programmed by several billion dollars in highway projects," Self said.
"We were instructed to remove projects from our TIP (Transportation Improvement Plan) in order to remain fiscally constrained," she said.
On I-20, plans included widening the highway from four lanes to six lanes from 0.7 miles west of U.S. 259 to 1.3 miles east of Texas 31. The $150 million project also included improvements to the I-20 and Texas 31 interchange. That project is delayed from 2023 to 2025.
Meanwhile, in the Gladewater area, a four-phase project to widen U.S. 271 and Loop 485 also was pushed back.
The first phase of that project, which involved widening all of Loop 485 from two lanes to four lanes with a center turn lane, is delayed from 2022 to 2023.
The second phase of the project includes widening U.S. 271 in south Gladewater to U.S. 80. That project remains on schedule for 2024.
The third and fourth phases of the project have each been delayed from 2024 to 2026. Those phases include plans to expand U.S. 80 at U.S. 271 from four lanes to four lanes with a center turn lane and to widen U.S. 271 from the Upshur County line to Loop 485 from two lanes to four lanes with a center turn lane.
And the Texas Department of Transportation previously said that a plan to widen George Richey Road was delayed. The project, which was supposed to begin in 2022, will be in two phases from Gilmer Road to Pine Tree Road and then from Pine Tree Road to White Oak Road. Each phase will George Richey from two lanes to four lanes with a center turn lane.
Now, the project is planned for fiscal year 2025. Each phase of the widening is estimated at a cost of $13.49 million.
At least one project remains on schedule in the Transportation Improvement Plan — widening Texas 42 between U.S. 80 and I-20 is still set for 2024. The $46 million project will widen Texas 42 from two lanes to four lanes with a center turn lane.