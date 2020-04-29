The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus hit at least 1,075 in the East Texas region on Tuesday, including 39 new cases in Panola County and five new cases in Harrison County. No new deaths from the pandemic were reported Tuesday, though the regional total stands at 34.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones announced the additional cases in her county late Monday night, with many of the cases coming from at least one of the two besieged nursing homes in Carthage.
Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center on Tuesday reported 44 active resident cases, up from 23 Monday morning, and nine active employee cases. Briarcliff has tested 76 residents and 71 employees, with 27 residents and six employees testing negative. Its website lists five resident deaths and one employee death. Fifty-two employee tests are pending, the site reports.
The cases bring Panola County’s positive total up to 140. The county has recorded seven deaths from COVID-19 and 10 recoveries. It has 68 tests pending.
Gregg County reported no new positive cases and one new recovery on Tuesday.
“Good news,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. “Let’s make it a trend.”
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported the county had conducted 1061 total tests, with 909 returning negative and 78 pending by the end of the day Tuesday.
Harris reported that of the 74 positive cases already recorded in Gregg County, 43 recovered had recovered by Tuesday, up one from Monday, leaving 31 active cases.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt also greeted the report.
“Right now, 31 as of today,” Stoudt said, “… in a population of 127,000 in Gregg County, I’m ecstatic over that. All of this has happened because the people of East Texas have done their part, and I thank them for their understanding, because this is tough.”
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported two more recovered cases. With the five new positive cases, the county now has had 88 confirmed cases and seven deaths.
In Rusk County, its Office of Emergency Management reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing that county’s total of confirmed cases up to 36. It has had one death and nine recoveries.
The OEM office warned residents of an expected spike in positive cases after mobile testing was conducted in the county on Saturday.
“If that happens,” a statement from the OEM said, “it would not indicate a sudden increase in the transmission of the virus. Instead, regardless of the number of positives, it will provide a more accurate idea of how many cases are truly in the area. There are many reasons why people with active infections are currently not being tested, including fear of the test, not knowing where to be tested, fear of the cost or simply a lack of symptoms.”
In Bowie County, three county residents remain hospitalized in the area, while 36 are isolated at home. The county has had 94 positive cases of the new coronavirus, with eight deaths and 47 recoveries.
Six patients who do not live in Bowie County and therefore do not appear in the county’s case count are hospitalized in that county, too.
Cass County’s count fell by one, from 17 to 16, because of a false-positive test that was detected, according to a spokesperson. Eight Cass County patients have recovered.
The positive case total for Texas as of Tuesday stood at 26,171, with 690 deaths and 11,786 recoveries. In all 300,384 tests have been conducted.
At least two of the county judges offered caution as businesses – and counties – begin to resume activities Friday after Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order allowing them to do so.
“We’ve had a lot of questions and a lot of people calling to get clarification on the guidance that the governor gave us,” Stoudt said. “I think that there’s an excitement because people are getting a chance to look around ... But we’ve got to be considered safe.”
Stoudt said the Gregg County Courthouse will be open Friday at full staff with departments having rotating shifts.
“I think what some departments are doing is looking for appointments,” he said.
The matter will be discussed in Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting at 10 a.m. today.
“We don’t want to have a bunch of people come to the courthouse on the first day, but we want more of a soft opening,” Stoudt said. “We want to take care of people, but in an orderly fashion. We’ll have the facemasks and sanitizers and gloves when they come through security if they ask for that … but using those will be on a voluntary basis.”
Sims offered caution in resuming business as usual.
“Even though (Abbott’s announcement) seems like positive news, it is not a time for us to let our guard down,” he said. “Please continue to practice social distancing, hand washing and wear your face mask. Make every effort to shield our vulnerable residents from the virus.”
Stoudt said safety might never be the same again.
“The driving force in all of this is that safety as it used to be is not going to be any longer.” he said. “We’ll get through to the other side when the vaccine happens, but it will be an experience.”