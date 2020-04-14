CARTHAGE — Panola College has created Wi-Fi hotspots that can be reached from inside a car at its main campus in Carthage.
The hotspots will allow college students and schoolchildren to log into their classes and complete assignments while maintaining social distancing mandates created because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hotspots are in parking lots near the Q.M. Martin Auditorium, the Merle Glass building, the Monk Science building, the M.P. Baker Library and dorms.
“Our goal is to help our students, as well as our local ISD students, successfully complete the spring semester,” Director of Institutional Advancement Jessica Pace said. “With all classes converted to online, good Wi-Fi access is crucial. At the same time, we are following the social distancing guidelines by encouraging our students to log into the college’s Wi-Fi from the safety of their vehicles in parking lots on our campuses.”