Panola County coronavirus deaths have jumped by nine, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Sunday, raising her county’s toll up to 20, while the Texas’ count of positive COVID-19 cases rose by nearly 800 the day before offices and gyms reopen for business today.
In Titus County, which became a hot spot for COVID-19 in Northeast Texas this past week, the count of confirmed cases rose by 11 on Sunday, while Gregg County saw at least one new positive case.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack posted information on his Facebook page Sunday that indicated the tally of positive cases in Longview rose by one, from 143 cases on Saturday to 144 on Sunday.
That would bring Gregg County’s total confirmed case count up to at least 181, with three deaths.
Other information on Gregg County testing was not available Sunday.
Sunday’s fatality report of 20 in Panola County is up from the 15 deaths the county judge said she was working to confirm Friday. Jones said Sunday that the county’s cumulative total number of positive cases is now 176 after adding another four.
Of those total confirmed cases, 67 are from Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center, 32 are from Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation, 60 are cases throughout the county, 15 are from the Tyson Foods plant and two are from UT Health Carthage.
Jones also reported 20 recoveries at Briarcliff, 10 recoveries at Tyson and eight recoveries from other areas of the county.
As of Sunday morning, Briarcliff was reporting six deaths — one staff member and five residents — and Panola Nursing was reporting five resident deaths on their respective websites.
Titus, Harrison, Rusk
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee posted on Facebook that the 11 new cases of COVID-19 now bring his county’s total to 121. The county has recorded one death from the novel coronavirus.
Titus County is home to several industries, Lee has said in previous Facebook posts, when he has cited the source of numerous county coronavirus cases as being industry or plant related. In one of his posts Sunday, Lee said JBS USA, the parent company of the Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant in Mount Pleasant, said it would begin offering testing for employees at the plant.
“We have been collaborating closely with Pilgrim’s to identify the best ways to keep people safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said. “We are all in this together, and we’ll do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing his county’s total to 209. On Saturday, Sims reported the county had recorded 30 recoveries, which would mean it now has 164 active cases.
In Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management reported one new case late Saturday — a man from the Garrison area — raising the county’s total to 44. The county has recorded 25 recoveries from COVID-19 and one death.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 2,040 positive cases had been reported in total as of Sunday evening, up from 2,005 a day earlier. Across the region, 87 total deaths had been reported Sunday, nine more from Saturday.
Texas
Throughout the state, 785 more Texans had tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday evening, and 31 more deaths had been reported since Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Sunday, the state health department reported a total of 47,784 confirmed cases of the virus, with 1,336 deaths in total. The state has had an estimated 27,570 recoveries from the novel coronavirus.
Across Texas, 1,512 patients were known to be hospitalized as of Sunday, and at least 693,276 tests had been administered.
The true numbers of infections are likely higher because many people have not been tested, officials said, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Today — following the guidelines published by Gov. Greg Abbott in his May 6 executive order — offices, gyms and nonessential manufacturing facilities are allowed to reopen across the state.
As with other businesses that already have reopened, those opening today will be limited in their capacity to 25%.
The next phase of the process could include allowing some businesses to open at 50% capacity, and Abbott is expected to outline the next steps in a press conference planned for 2 p.m. today.
Offices opening today will be able to operate with up to five employees at a time or 25% of the total office workforce — whichever number is greater — provided they maintain social distancing and follow other health measures, such as wearing face coverings. The governor’s task force still is asking employers to encourage employees to work from home if possible and implement alternating schedules for those who go into the office.
Nonessential manufacturing facilities also will be able to operate at 25% occupancy. The governor’s task force has asked manufacturing facilities to provide physical dividers if keeping workers 6 feet apart isn’t possible. Workers also should wear face coverings and be provided disinfecting products such as hand sanitizer and wipes. The task force asked manufacturers with more than 10 workers at a time to choose a person in charge of enforcing health protocols.
Gyms and exercise facilities also may open today at 25% occupancy, not counting workers. Lockers and showers must remain closed.
Workout equipment should be spaced out to allow at least 6 feet between patrons, and cleaning supplies should be provided. Patrons should wear gloves that fully cover their wrists and fingers while exercising and should wear face masks. They also should clean off machines and exercise equipment such as free weights after use and sanitize any equipment brought from home.
Gym-goers should keep a 6-foot distance from anybody 65 and older, though those high-risk individuals are advised to stay home.
Since May 6, beauty services — including barbershops, salons and tanning beds — have been allowed to function under recommendations such as offering services that are not time consuming and keeping workstations 6 feet apart. Workers can refuse to serve anybody they suspect to be sick or contagious, and it is recommended to screen workers and customers for symptoms.
Indoor and outdoor swimming pools also were allowed to operate at 25% capacity starting May 6. Interactive water venues, such as water parks and splash pads, still are closed.
Retail stores, malls, movie theaters and restaurants have been allowed to open at 25% capacity since May 1.
People who violate orders can’t face jail time, but they can be cited and fined.