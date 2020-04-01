As of 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, there were 85 total cases in the Northeast Texas Longview News-Journal readership area. We are adding them here as they are reported.
New on Wednesday, Panola County added a confirmed case just a day after its first two cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed, and County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Wednesday the county's first two cases were not related to travel.
Anderson: 1
Angelina: 5
Bowie: 9, 1 death
Camp: 1
Cass: 2
Cherokee: 1
Franklin: 1
Gregg: 6
Harrison: 3
Hopkins: 2
Morris: 1
Nacogdoches: 2
Panola: 3
Rusk: 4
Shelby: 2
Smith: 37, 1 death
Upshur: 2
Wood: 1
Van Zandt: 2, 1 death
Total: 85, 3 deaths