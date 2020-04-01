COVID-19 coverage graphic

As of 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, there were 85 total cases in the Northeast Texas Longview News-Journal readership area. We are adding them here as they are reported. 

New on Wednesday, Panola County added a confirmed case just a day after its first two cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed, and County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Wednesday the county's first two cases were not related to travel. 

  • Anderson: 1

  • Angelina: 5

  • Bowie: 9, 1 death

  • Camp: 1

  • Cass: 2

  • Cherokee: 1

  • Franklin: 1

  • Gregg: 6

  • Harrison: 3

  • Hopkins: 2

  • Morris: 1

  • Nacogdoches: 2

  • Panola: 3

  • Rusk: 4

  • Shelby: 2

  • Smith: 37, 1 death

  • Upshur: 2

  • Wood: 1

  • Van Zandt: 2, 1 death

  • Total: 85, 3 deaths

 