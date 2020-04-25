New cases of COVID-19 were recorded Saturday around Northeast Texas, with a 12% increase seen in Panola County.
Gregg County added six more confirmed cases, bringing its total to 69.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 970 tests have been given to county residents. Of those, 806 have been negative and 95 are pending. Thirty-eight Gregg County COVID-19 patients have recovered.
Information about hospitalizations in Gregg County was not provided.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said 11 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total there to 99.
Jones said Saturday that three of those new cases were confirmed in employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Carthage. One new positive case was connected to the Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation facility.
Panola County has seen six COVID-19 deaths and seven recoveries. Officials did not provide information on hospitalizations in the county.
Two new cases were reported in Smith County, raising the total there to 134, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. Seventy-six patients have recovered, and 31 patients are in Tyler hospitals.
Rusk County reported no new cases with its total staying at 34, with one death and 7 recoveries.
However, county Office of Emergency Management officials said in a statement that a "larger number of cases" could be reported in the next few days because of tests performed Saturday at a mobile site in Henderson.
"If that happens, it would not indicate a sudden increase in the transmission of the virus," officials said. "Instead, regardless of the number of positives, it will provide a more accurate idea of how many cases are truly in the area. There are many reasons why people with active infections are currently not being tested, including fear of the test, not knowing where to be tested, fear of the cost, or simply a lack of symptoms."
Statewide, 967 more cases of the coronavirus were reported, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 23,773. No new counties reported their first cases Saturday; over three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most people with positive tests, 5,482, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,834 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
The state has reported 30 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 623 — an increase of about 5% from Friday. Harris County reported two additional deaths, bringing its total to 84 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Saturday, 1,597 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 77 patients from Friday. At least 262,816 tests have been conducted.
Also, a temporary Houston medical shelter set up to take a potential overflow of coronavirus patients is set to close without receiving any patients because area hospitals have not exceeded capacity as was feared, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced. County commissioners agreed to spend up to $60 million on the facility, which ended up with a projected cost of $17 million.
“If we hadn’t had this resource and we had seen a surge, the alternative would have been the types of tragic situations we’ve seen elsewhere,” Hidalgo said. “We will no longer need this specific facility not because we don’t need surge capacity. We still could surge; we have no vaccine, (and) we have no cure for this virus.”