Editor's note: It will not be clear if the positive COVID-19 results at the mobile testing were in Gregg County residents until the health department investigates.
Early results released Wednesday showed at least 11 people were positive for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site this past week at the Longview Fairgrounds; however, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the outcomes of 209 tests were pending.
Stoudt said 324 people were tested at the site Tuesday through Thursday as members of the Texas Army National Guard conducting the testing under the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
He said 107 tests showed negative results, which means the partial numbers show 9.32% of those tested at the mobile site had contracted COVID-19.
Stoudt said he hoped to have full results in days ahead.
It remains unclear if the 11 confirmed cases so far from mobile testing at the Longview Fairgrounds were in Gregg County residents until the Gregg County Health Department investigates them.
People who were tested at the fairgrounds and haven't received results can call to check on status of their testing, Stoudt said. They can either call the Texas COVID-19 Contact Center at (512) 883-2400 and select option 2, or the Texas Department of State Health Services at (903) 533-5312.