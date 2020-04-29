A Carthage nursing home that has been flooded with cases of COVID-19 released photos of employees Wednesday it says to show real people are on the front lines battling the coronavirus.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Wednesday morning that Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage had been the site of an additional 20 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
Just two days earlier, the facility reported on its website it had 23 residents and nine employees with active cases of COVID-19. Those numbers on Wednesday showed totals of 44 active cases in residents with 12 active cases in employees. It also reported three resolved cases in staff.
But those are just numbers.
Photos released by the facility show staff members with at least their faces hidden behind protective gear holding signs and cellphone selfies that offer clues to the people behind the masks. They are people whose jobs put them at risk of exposure to the coronavirus. They are also mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters and aunts.
In a social media post, the facility used the hashtag #Briarcliffstrong.
Briarcliff Director of Marketing Shona Guenther said she wanted to show that the staff is continuing to take care of residents who they "love so dearly."
"Outside this building, there are those that see us in a negative light because they don't understand who we truly are," she said. "I wanted to show a side of the staff that so many don't get the opportunity to see, and I wanted each and every member of the Briarcliff family to know that they matter."
Guenther said the staff is "fighting this invisible enemy with everything we have."