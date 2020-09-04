Pine Tree ISD today confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a high school student and a staff member at the junior high.
The Pine Tree High School student who tested positive was exposed off campus, according to a written statement from the district. The Pine Tree Junior High School staff member who tested positive has not been at work since having symptoms of the coronavirus.
District personnel routinely and thoroughly sanitize any areas visited by people who test positive, according to the district.
“Students are strongly encouraged to comply with safety protocols to minimize any possible exposure not only at school but in social gatherings after school with friends and family,” according to the statement.
On Monday, the district reported three students had confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 students were out on quarantine, three staff members had confirmed cases and two staff members were out on quarantine.