Pine Tree ISD has scheduled a student COVID-19 vaccination clinic 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the high school cafeteria.
Students ages 12 to 18 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, according to the district. It will be provided for free by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
A parent must be present for a student to get the vaccine. The second dose of the shot will be administered June 7 with a time provided to students when they get their first shot.
To schedule an appointment, contact Whitney Whitaker at (903) 295-5031, ext. 1135 or wwhitaker@ptisd.orgv.