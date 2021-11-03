Pine Tree ISD has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, that will include booster shots, for next week.
The clinic is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in the high school cafeteria, according to a statement from district spokeswoman Mary Whitton.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available for people age 12 and older. First and second vaccine shots as well as booster shots will be available, Whitton said.
For more information, contact District Nurse Whitney Whitaker at (903) 295-5000, extension 1135.