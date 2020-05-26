Editor’s note: Plaguing Prisons is a continuing series examining how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting jails, prisons and the criminal justice system. This is the second of two stories looking at the impact of faith on prisoners.
For more than four decades, Joe Fauss has been helping prisoners grow as believers and change their own lives through Calvary Commission. In that time, he has never seen a bigger challenge to their faith than the coronavirus outbreak.
As prisons and jails have limited in-person interactions to slow the spread of the disease, prisoners have lost the spiritual lifeline they’ve come to count on. No longer could they sit with friends to worship, study and pray. No longer could outside chaplains enter prisons to lead worship and mentor prisoners.
Fauss learned decades ago how important faith is to prisoners, both while behind bars and after they’re released.
In 1974, he was running a ministry for troubled teens when something happened that would change not only his life, but the lives of many others in the years to come.
One of his students had been picked up by police on a marijuana charge and asked Fauss to accompany him to court. He said he thought the sentence would reflect that this was a teen who had made a mistake. Instead, the young man was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
“The next thing I knew, I was getting a letter from Coffield Prison, which was just opening at the time,” Fauss said. “I saw these mothers crying when they had to leave their sons, these wives crying when they had to leave their husbands, these children crying when they had to leave their daddies. My heart was so touched. I didn’t know anything about the system at all. I didn’t ask for an appointment; I burst into the warden’s office and said, ‘Warden, I’ve got to help these men.’”
The warden told him not to worry, the state paid a man to do that. But Fauss said another man in the room, a major, told him if he really wanted to help, he could do the most good when inmates were released.
Fauss took that to heart.
“So that’s when the ministry began to change from just drug addicts and street people to really seeing what could happen to a person when they got out,” he said. “I realized there were genuine believers following the Lord in the prison, and they were far ahead of the people we were dealing with at Teen Challenge. They learned how to fast and pray, they even talked about a dry fast, where they had no water. All these things where they are very committed people, and I realized they could do something with their lives for the Lord. It began to be from a prisoner to a preacher, from a murderer to a missionary — however it would be.”
Reminder of faith
In his office, Fauss has keepsakes from major milestones in the ministry as it grew to become a worldwide organization. There’s just one photo, though. Hung on a closet door, it shows Fauss and a group of men standing outside Coffield Unit in 1977.
“1977, we formed a new ministry called Calvary Commission. That was our first (step) to take 14 parolees that helped us get started,” he said. “At the time it was actually against the law for parolees to live together, but they let us do it, and it’s grown to be an international ministry.”
Not only was Fauss able to persuade the state to let him work with parolees, but he managed to get the state to see the value in letting those same parolees witness to inmates. Today, 18 months after being released, former inmates can return to prison in a role they never thought possible.
In addition to working with inmates around the state, Fauss also helps lead the chaplain team at the Smith County Jail.
“It was great. I could go all over the jail and escort our team around. I was able to distribute Bibles,” he said. “I would say, ‘It’s not free; it comes with prayer.’ So I would hold it until I got done praying, and they would laugh.”
Fauss said he tends to a range of spiritual and emotional needs, from talking to inmates on suicide watch to being on call for emergencies.
“Now it’s been interrupted, so we look at that as, ‘Now what do we do?’ We’ve had to be creative. There’s a hunger in the hearts of people and once this is freed up a little bit, we’re going to be able to do that,” he said. “Even though I can’t go into the Smith County Jail, I go down and I park where I always did, right there at the door as the officers go in and out. … We do what we can do.”
Fauss said, for now, they’re doing their best to meet the jailers between shift changes for words of encouragement and prayer.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said not being able to have chaplains in the jail is difficult for the inmates.
“I think it has a great positive effect when they’re incarcerated, and it’s a terrible thing to keep them from coming in. I think that it makes more of a difference than we’ll ever be able to measure,” he said. “It’s not forced upon them by Joe Fauss and his group of ministers, but for people that are incarcerated, it’s a great service that they provide. It’s something immeasurable.”
Finding other ways
Calvary Commission offers an accredited institute of higher education — Calvary International Bible Institute and Theological Seminary — and the parolees who were enrolled saw a sudden halt to their classes with the state’s emergency orders.
Fauss said he realized he wasn’t seeing everyone on a day-to-day basis and wanted to find a way for them to have fellowship.
“Well, we didn’t have classes, but we had people who could not leave,” he said. “After a while we began to feel like we don’t even know who is on this campus. There’s about 180 acres here, and we’re not seeing them. So an idea came to us to have a praise on the parking lot.”
Fauss said they also had to adjust how to reach inmates when they couldn’t come in for prayer.
“A light came on, because I had written a new book — it was called, ‘Caution, Watch Your Step’ — and we were able to suddenly say, ‘I can send some books in,’” Fauss said. “So we started calling chaplains, and they said, ‘Yeah, send me 100.’”
The next steps
Dustin Langley was in the Harrison County Jail when the virus began to have an impact.
“It was quite shocking, to say the least,” he said. “One thing that was shocking to me, though, was how it spread. It just seemed otherworldly. Something that you’ve never heard of before and then it was just … all over the nation.”
Langley said that in such a low-population county jail, he found himself more isolated. He began to see that as an opportunity.
“My faith grew stronger every day. In a crisis like these, if you look at it, that’s what they’re meant for. That wall at the end of a crisis, it’s not a wall; it’s just God. A lot of people turn back around,” Langley said. “It did grow more difficult as my own faith was growing, because I wasn’t able to share that with others.”
Langley said his biggest test was trying to help people who either had lost their faith or didn’t have it. He wanted to find ways to help them see that there is a way through.
“Backsliding is (a big deal) that I think the majority of us who have been in and out of the prison system and legal system deal with. Losing the faith, or whatever you want to call it, is that something that will affect me?” he said. “There are roadblocks, but removing those is what gives us more awareness to what already is, and that’s God. I don’t see it as a struggle in my own life anymore, which is amazing.”
Fauss said the changes to how chaplains can help has impacted him, too, but he’s not going to let it change their mission.
“You feel very empty because of it. Every Wednesday, I was headed down there,” he said. “You feel that vacancy that is there, but then you have to say, ‘What else can you do?’”
Calvary International currently has 135 students approved and is waiting to welcome them to the next stage of their lives and help them take the next step in their journey of faith.