From staff reports
Pools in Longview and Kilgore are set to reopen soon but with capacity restrictions and other pandemic-related guidelines in place.
The Longview Swim Center at Pine Tree High School will welcome swimmers beginning Saturday. However, the city will keep Ingram Pool closed for the summer because it could not find enough lifeguards to staff both facilities.
Capacity at the Longview Swim Center will be limited to 85 people, which is 25% of normal capacity, according to the city. Only the recreational pool will be open.
No rentals, groups from daycares or groups larger than 10 will be allowed, the city said. The water slide also will remain closed.
In accordance with the protocols established by the Texas Department of State Health Services, locker rooms and shower/changing facilities will remain closed, as well. Restrooms will be available, but customers are encouraged to arrive wearing swim suits.
The city said operating hours at the Longview Swim Center have been adjusted to include two-hour sessions, with cleaning occurring in between sessions. At the end of each open session, customers will be required to leave the facility, and separate admission will be required for re-entry.
The swim center’s schedule beginning Saturday is noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and closed Monday.
The city said it still is determining a date to reopen splash pads.
For information, go to longviewtexas.gov/2317/Aquatics .
Meanwhile, the Kilgore City Pool and the Lazy Splash Ranch splash park will reopen June 13.
“We weren’t even sure we were going to get to open,” Kilgore Director of Special Services B.J. Owen told council members at a recent meeting.
Attendance will be limited to 150 swimmers at any one time, Owen said.
“It’ll be first-come, first-served,” he said. That limit also will apply to private parties.
Swimmers will have their temperatures taken before they get into the pool. Also, while restrooms will be open, swimmers should come wearing swimsuits as dressing rooms will be closed.
Chlorine levels will be increased, and lifeguards will regularly and frequently sanitize contact surfaces such as hand rails, diving boards and slides, Owen said.
Swimmers who need flotation devices should bring their own, and masks will not be required of staff or guests.
“We will be encouraging social distancing,” Owen said. “Clusters of more than four kids will be disbanded. We’re going to spread them out.”
He said children younger than 13 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to help maintain social distancing.
Adult swim is set 9 a.m. until 11, and lessons will be held 11 a.m. to noon. Open swim is noon to 4 p.m. daily.
For information, call (903) 983-1650.