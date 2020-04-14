Crews from AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. and Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative continued Tuesday to restore power to homes and businesses, two days after severe storms battered the region Sunday and left a Gladewater man dead.
James Kelly Kalinec, 60, died from injuries he received when a tree fell on him during a storm Sunday afternoon at his home near White Oak and Duncan roads, the Upshur County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.
As of shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO had restored power to all but about 7,580 customers in the greater Longview area, said SWEPCO spokeswoman Karen Wissing from Shreveport. A total of 64,000 customers in Northeast Texas, northwestern Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas lost power.
The breakdown of SWEPCO customers remaining without power was 4,063 in Longview, 1,619 in Gladewater, 1,539 in Gilmer, 183 in Mineola, 81 in Kilgore and 73 in Marshall, Wissing said. Estimated restoration times included 10 p.m. Tuesday in Kilgore and Marshall; 10 p.m. Wednesday in Gilmer, Gladewater and Mineola; and noon Thursday in Longview.
"This restoration has been especially challenging because our field employees maintain physical contact distancing to avoid contracting and spreading coronavirus," Wissing said. "This is a different type of storm restoration because of the stress to our employees."
Upshur Rural Electric, which receives some of its supply from SWEPCO, lost service to 38,000 of its 46,000 meters in its 10-county service area from Sunday's storms and had restored service to all but 7,805 meters as of 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, spokesman Tony McCullough said.
Customers without power included 1,800 in East Mountain, 1,111 in Kilgore and more than 800 in Gilmer.
Based in Gilmer, Upshur Rural provides electric service in Upshur, Gregg, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith and Wood counties.
"They have been working straight through since Sunday," McCullough said. "They cleaned debris, and they are going through having to test the circuits."
McCullough said Upshur Rural is being helped by six contractor crews and two crews from Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative, based in Douglassville.
The first line of storms left 22,000 SWEPCO customers without power, mostly in Texas and Louisiana, spokeswoman Cindy Phillips said in an email sent at 5 p.m. Tuesday. SWEPCO restored power to 14,000 customers by Sunday afternoon.
However, more storms struck Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas during late Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing the total customers without power to 64,000 by 9 p.m. Sunday, she reported.
The storms flooded roads and knocked down trees, damaging homes and blocking roads across the area.
For information about SWEPCO power outages, sign up for alerts at SWEPCO.com/alerts or install the company's mobile app.