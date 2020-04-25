CARTHAGE — A prayer parade drove through Carthage this week to show appreciation and encouragement for Panola County’s health care facilities, some of which have been hit hard with the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thursday afternoon parade — a line of cars with posters, noisemakers and balloons — drove through parking lots at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center, Winkler Place, Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation, UT Health Carthage and Carthage Healthcare Center as staff members gathered outside and residents watched from their windows.