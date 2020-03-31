Priefert Manufacturing Co. Inc. in Mount Pleasant said in a news release that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
"The employee was tested late last Friday and did not report to the campus today," the company said Monday.
Upon receiving notification of the test, Priefert said its Health & Safety team went into action in compliance with CDC guidelines. "The work group of the affected employee was notified and instructed to self-quarantine," it said.
All employees were notified Monday afternoon. According to information from the Mount Pleasant-Titus County Chamber of Commerce, Priefert employs 485 people.
In a separate statement, Titus County Judge Brian Lee said he had not received official notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services of a positive test. It would be the county's first.
"Obviously, this employee works here," he said. "Thank you to this employee their healthcare provide and Priefert for quick, decisive action. Please pray for all concerned."