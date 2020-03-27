In an effort to better equip health care workers to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, the nonprofit organization Refuge International donated supplies to local hospitals this week.
Refuge International, based in Longview, focuses on providing basic health care, adequate nutrition, clean water and education to those in need, according to its website. The group does work in the Longview area and on mission trips out of the country.
“The community has always been so supportive of our work,” Executive Director Ginia Northcutt said in a written statement. “Refuge chose to donate what we have because there is a need right here, right now.”
Roughly 11,000 items were donated to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, Longview Regional Medical Center, Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler and The University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler, according to a written statement.
The personal protection equipment items donated included surgical caps, face masks, gloves and gowns, according to Refuge International.
“Most of the supplies that we donated were donated to Refuge first,” Northcutt said. “We have a wonderful following of doctors, health care providers and hospitals who save things that otherwise would be discarded and give them to Refuge knowing that we can use them.
“One of our biggest donors is Children’s Hospital in Dallas and Community Healthcore in Longview,” she said. “We also have a steady stream of people who bring in supplies from family members who have moved to nursing facilities or who have passed away.”
Refuge International Medical Director Dr. Kenneth Eveland said the nonprofit organization uses donated supplies to help the populations it serves.
“It is with great reverence that we now support hospitals here in the Longview-Tyler area, where many of our volunteers work, to help them prepare for COVID-19,” he said.
Refuge International typically does medical mission trips in Guatemala, but travel restrictions caused the organization to cancel its visit.
“I am grateful that we have supplies that are needed, and Refuge is happy to be able to donate them,” Northcutt said. “We know our patient communities in Guatemala will feel the strain of canceled missions, but know that ultimately it was the right decision for both patients and providers. We are eager to return to service in Guatemala as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Northcutt said Refuge International was planning donations to local hospitals, and a call from Longview Regional Chief Operation Officer Travis Sisson asking for help made it more urgent.
“His phone call made us acutely aware of the need right here at home,” she said. “I wish we had more to give and hope that what we have given helps. We happened to have N95 respirators, which we have distributed as well. There is no need for us to keep items that can be used to support our community.”