The Northeast Texas Regional Water Planning Group, also known as Region D, has canceled its regular monthly meeting originally scheduled for today in Pittsburg.
Walt Sears, executive director for the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District, said the meeting was canceled because of the concerns about the new coronavirus.
Furthermore, a public hearing about the Region D Initially Prepared Plan that was to be held April 14 in Mount Pleasant also has been canceled.
"Due to recent events involving COVID-19, the city of Mount Pleasant has canceled all events at the Civic Center through the end of April," Robyn Goodson with Northeast Texas Municipal Water District said.
The public has the right to make comments by mail to P.O. Box 955, Hughes Springs, TX 75656 or by email to regiond@netwmd.com .
Comment topics can include any relevant topic including, but not limited to, the following: conservation, reuse, strategies to use during drought, groundwater use, surface water supplies, population forecasts and strategies to be used during the next 50 years to assure that all future needs are met, Goodson said.
"At this time, plans are being made to reschedule the public hearing to a day and time that will enable the public to make verbal comments about the IPP," she said. "We encourage everyone to use the website provided and to leave their written comment as it pertains to the IPP of the Regional Water Plan of the Northeast Texas Regional Water Planning Group. The IPP is the starting point for receiving comments on the development of a written comprehensive plan for the current cycle of regional water planning."