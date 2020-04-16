From Staff Reports
Panola County added nine and Rusk County eight to their counts of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the region’s total shot past 500 and the death toll reached 20.
Gregg County added two cases, bringing its total to 49. Mayor Andy Mack said both were in Longview. Earlier, the Gregg County Health Department said one of the new patients was a male but no further information was available Wednesday evening on him or the second patient.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 703 tests for COVID-19 had been performed. Of those, 588 returned negative results and 66 were pending.
City of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara said questions from residents are dominating calls to Longview’s hotline on city and county stay-at-home orders, but calls have declined over the past several days.
“We are receiving between 12 and 20 calls a day,” Hara said, adding the hotline at first was receiving several hundred calls a day.
Most callers had questions on the orders and whether a business staying open was deemed “essential,” he said.
The hotline number is (903) 237-1215.
Smith, Panola
Smith County, the area hot spot, added five cases to bring its total to 108. Health officials there say 47 patients have recovered. Information on recoveries in most other area counties has not been available. Two Smith County patients have died, leaving 59 active cases.
In Panola County, where outbreaks at care homes have raised concerns, Wednesday’s nine new cases pushed the total to 29. The day before, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Facility in Carthage said it had nine tests pending — eight for residents and one for a staffer.
Also Tuesday, Briarcliff said two of its residents who had earlier been diagnosed with COVID-19 had died. On Wednesday, Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said she’d learned the county’s third death also had been a Briarcliff resident.
Two of the nine cases reported Wednesday were from Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation, she said. One of those patients had been transferred to University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, and the other was self-quarantined. No information on other cases was available.
Rusk, Harrison
In Rusk County, eight new cases brought the total confirmed there to 24. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said that included three in Henderson, two in Stewart, one in Overton, one in Mount Enterprise and one in Garrison.
It said two patients have recovered.
“Rusk County residents should go home and stay home unless conducting absolutely essential activities,” the county said in a statement. “They should only have contact with people in their own household.”
Harrison County added two cases, bringing its total to 34. County Judge Chad Sims said with community spread cases in the county, it’s important for residents to abide by the mandatory stay-at-home order and follow other best health practices.
“With the relatively low number of positive cases and warmer weather coming, we can stop the spread of this virus,” he said.
Sims also asked residents to remember patients who are hospitalized for treatment of the disease.
“They are fighting with all they have,” he said. “Please take a moment right now and join me in praying for them.”
Marion, Nacogdoches
In Marion County, it was reported that a constable who also works as a Queen City police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Constable Tashia Wilson posted on social media that she was ill and had tested positive for COVID-19. Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur responded to reporting by the Jefferson Jimplecute suggesting Wilson had concealed her condition to stay on the force.
“I pray Constable Wilson is on the mend and that she hasn’t exposed anyone else by keeping this a secret,” LaFleur wrote. “We all need to pray for her and anyone she’s come into contact with!”
He said the county’s total of confirmed cases was three, with one recovery.
The region’s only COVID-19 fatalities reported Wednesday were in Nacogdoches County. Two deaths there brought the county’s total of fatalities to six and the region’s total to 20.
The two latest deaths were females in their 90s, according to county office of emergency management.
Two new cases pushed Nacogdoches County’s total confirmed cases to 54. Local officials say two patients have recovered.