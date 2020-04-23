The Northeast Texas death toll from COVID-19 increased by four Wednesday, including a pair of deaths in Harrison County. The tally of confirmed cases also continued to increase across the region, rising nearly 3% by Wednesday evening to at least 757.
Along with one fatality each in Panola and Nacogdoches counties, the death toll across 25 Northeast Texas counties stood at 30.
"I'm sorry to report that we've had two additional deaths related to the COVID-19 virus," Harrison County Chad Sims said in a statement, adding that the county now has suffered six deaths. "Please continue to make every effort to keep yourself safe and stop the spread."
Harrison County also added one more confirmed case of the disease, bringing its total to 60.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District said 634 tests had been administered, with the results of 65 still pending.
In Panola County, eight additional confirmed cases brought the tally to 64, and the total of virus-related fatalities was at five. Officials provided no further information about the new cases or deaths.
In Nacogdoches County, the latest fatality brought the county's death toll to seven. Two new confirmed cases made the total 98.
One of those new cases, a man in his 90s who lived in Nacogdoches, resulted in a fatality, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the other patient, a county resident in his 40s, was hospitalized.
An estimated 18 of the 98 patients in Nacogdoches County have recovered.
Gregg County added one new case Wednesday, bringing its total to 56, said Health Administrator A.J. Harris. Of those, 34 have recovered, and the county had reported no deaths.
Of 903 total tests administered through Wednesday, Harris said, results of 95 were pending.
Smith County also added one case Wednesday, making its total of cases 125, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. Of those, 59 have recovered, and three have died.
Another county reporting one new case Wednesday was Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee said, bringing its case count up to 12. The latest patient is a woman in her 50s, Lee said.
As case counts continued to increase, area counties began making tweaks to local orders that have been in place to slow spread of the virus.
The city of Lufkin and Angelina County rescinded their emergency orders and regulations to reduce confusion, officials said.
“While we want to make clear nothing has yet changed in the current restrictions on activities of our citizens, Governor (Greg) Abbott’s announcement of a state coordinated reopening effort makes our local orders no longer necessary and might even lead to confusion in coming days,” Mayor Bob Brown said in a statement. “Therefore, so as not to confuse our citizens, we have taken the step of rescinding our respective orders and directing residents to the one voice of the governor.”
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said residents should continue to "strictly follow" the governor's orders.
In Anderson County, County Judge Robert Johnston put additional restrictions on shopping.
In an order Wednesday, he limited the number of family members shopping at "mass retailers" to one adult at a time.
"This order does not apply to single parents who have no one to keep their children, adults who need a caregiver with them for support and other special circumstances that may arise," he said.