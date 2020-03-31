The death of a Bowie County woman pushed the COVID-19 death toll in Northeast Texas to three as the number of confirmed cases across the region jumped by more than 23% Monday.
The new cases included six more in Bowie County, the first in Camp County, a second in Upshur County and another in Smith County, pushing its total to 32. The latest counts available Monday evening showed there were at least 69 confirmed cases across 16 Northeast Texas counties. That was up 13 from a day earlier.
In Upshur County, Judge Todd Tefteller said Monday the latest case was confirmed in a patient who lives within Gilmer City limits. He said the case had been confirmed by health officials Sunday, but had no information about how it was contracted or the patient’s location.
“I can only hope that everybody takes the spread of this God-forsaken disease seriously,” he said.
In Camp County, Judge A.J. Mason said he had been informed by the Texas Department of State Health Services of his county’s first case. He warned it wouldn’t be the last.
“Currently, cases continue to increase in Texas at a rate in excess of 30% per day,” Mason said in a statement. “At this rate, cases will double nearly every day. While there is no cause for panic, I cannot overstate how important it is to continue to adhere to the guidelines and executive orders to lessen the spread of this virus.”
In Bowie County, a 70-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died Saturday at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, her husband told the Texarkana Gazette.
Brenda Joyce Ciganeiro was not allowed visitors in her final days as the hospital locked down to help prevent spread of the virus, George Ciganeiro, 77, her husband of 36 years, said Monday.
A Wadley spokesperson declined to confirm the news, but the regional joint Emergency Operations Center confirmed a Bowie County death related to the virus. The EOC did not provide specific information about the patient who died.
Later Monday, the tri-county EOC reported the total of confirmed cases in Bowie had jumped to nine from three a day earlier. It also confirmed that two employees of Lasalle Corrections, a private company that manages the Bi-State Jail and the Bowie County Jail annex in Texarkana, were among those who tested positive for COVID-19.
In Smith County, one new confirmed case was added late Sunday to the list maintained by the Northeast Texas Public Health District. That made the county’s total 32 on Monday, up from just 10 a week earlier.
To help health officials trace contacts with the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office said Monday it was dedicating five of its seven investigators to the work.
“These five investigators will aid in contact tracing to help our public health system determine who may be at risk for infection,” said Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies had previously dedicated manpower to aid in the investigations, but as the number of COVID-19 cases exploded over the past week, additional investigative personnel were needed to keep up.
Across the border cases confirmed in the Shreveport area slowed Monday, with only three cases added to the tally in Caddo Parish, making its total 222. That increase, amounting to about 1%, followed a 16% increase Sunday and 35% jump Saturday.
Bossier Parish added one case, making its total 57 on Monday.
Still, testing for the disease remains limited across the region.
Tests for COVID-19 are completed both at the Public Health Lab of East Texas and private laboratories. NET Health has said the public health lab covers 35 counties within the region.
As of Sunday, the Public Health Lab of East Texas had received 565 samples and tested 499. That does not include testing being being done by private labes, and NET Health said it couldn’t say how many tests had been done in each of the 33 counties the lab covers.
Based on the latest data, 6.61% of tests conducted yielded a positive result from the Public Health Lab of East Texas.
As of Monday in Gregg County, the city of Longview said 225 tests have been completed. Of those, five were positive, 111 were negative and 109 were pending.
Statewide, the state health department reported Monday, 35,880 tests had been completed as of 8 p.m. Sunday. To that time, 2,877 cases had been confirmed in 124 counties.
In Bowie County, George Ciganeiro said his wife died while awaiting results of her test for COVID-19. The positive result came Sunday, a day after she died.
Ciganeiro said he wanted to share the story to help others understand the seriousness of what is happening.
“Stay in. Be careful. Make sure you wear a mask. This stuff is terrible,” he said before adding a final piece of advice.
“The best thing they can do is pray,” he said.