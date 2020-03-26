UT Health Carthage has set up a respiratory clinic as cases of COVID-19 expand in East Texas.
No such cases had been announced in Panola County as of Thursday.
Those patients experiencing symptoms of the new coronavirus, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, are being directed to a respiratory clinic for further assessment. The clinic is across the street from the hospital’s emergency room, which is located at 409 W. Cottage Road, Carthage.
The hospital and its clinics also have restricted entry to on-duty staff, physicians and patients seeking care, except in certain situations. Telehealth services are being provided, too; patients can call their provider at (903) 596-DOCS or the patient portal.