East Texans were driving to dine Saturday, the first day new rules to slow the spread of coronavirus outlawed eating and drinking at restaurants and bars statewide — but still allowing takeout.
One of those was the Butcher Shop in Longview, which set up a canopy at 6 a.m., General Manager Lamar Richardson said.
The restaurant was offering a full menu for takeout, but burgers were “mainly” the most popular choices. Customers were allowed inside to buy cookies and other sweets for carryout only.
“We are going to monitor our sales,” Richardson said. “We are just kind of learning as we go.”
Other Longview restaurants were busy at lunchtime. A line of cars was outside Pizza King on East Marshall Avenue, and several customers used the drive-thru lane at Chick-fil-A at Gilmer Road and Loop 281. Employees from restaurant delivery services also were busy handling orders Saturday.
Gov. Greg Abbott imposed the dine-in ban effective midnight Friday, one of many restrictions imposed Thursday. They are in effect until midnight April 3.