In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rusk County Courthouse and other county offices will be closed to walk-in traffic Monday, County Judge Joel Hale said Saturday. They will remain closed until further notice.
County staff in all departments will continue to be available by phone and email to assist the public in all capacities regarding county services.
“We are here to serve our Rusk County folks, but we also want to do whatever we can do to protect our staff and their families,” Hale said.
Some services will still be available in person. At the tax office, drive-through access will still be open for county tax business. Also, transfer stations will remain open.
“Please keep everyone that’s been impacted by this in your thoughts and prayers,” Hale said. “And please follow the guidelines for social distancing and washing your hands so we can fight this virus together.”