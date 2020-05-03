The Rusk County Commissioners Court could approve reopening the Youth Expo Center when members meet Tuesday.
The facility has been closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Commissioners are set to discuss and vote on reopening it and under what conditions.
The court also is scheduled to discuss and possible approve a donations from the Texas Eastern 911 Network for a communication system at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
The network is an emergency communications district providing addressing services for Rusk and Harrison counties.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court accepted a similar donation this past week.
The meeting will be livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at tinyurl.com/ruskcommissioners .