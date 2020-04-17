Rusk County has reported its first death from COVID-19, raising the East Texas death toll from the virus up to 21 as several counties announced new cases that brought the regional count to 572 on Thursday.
Smith and Panola counties each added four cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, while Rusk County added three new cases. Harrison County’s case count rose by two on Thursday, while Gregg, Camp and Morris counties each posted one new case.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the death of a patient from the Henderson area.
Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley said the 87-year-old woman was taken from a Henderson nursing home for an unknown illness to UT Health, where she died Wednesday. He said the hospital determined she had COVID-19.
Rusk County Judge Joel Hale said he had hoped the county would not have any deaths.
“I think from the get-go we had hoped that we wouldn’t have had to face this,” he said. “… Our thoughts and our prayers go out to the family.”
The three new positive cases take Rusk County’s total to 27, with two people recovering after testing positive.
In Gregg County, the new confirmed case puts the county total at 50, County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
In all, 738 tests have been performed so far in Gregg County, with 617 coming back negative and 71 pending.
Nine coronavirus patients from Gregg County have recovered, officials reported.
Though the new cases have slowed to a trickle in the county, Stoudt said the county is prepared if more emergency response is needed.
“We started sending some planning paperwork in to the (Texas Division of) Emergency Management regarding our noncongregate sheltering assistance request,” he said. “We’ve got some hotels lined out for noncongregate sheltering. … It is the stuff you order in the event you’ll have to need it.”
He said the plan includes 600 to 700 hotel rooms that can be used to house COVID-19 patients or first responders, if necessary.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack called the recoveries positive information and noted that the city has had no deaths.
He cited a news conference Gov. Greg Abbott has called for noon today.
“Everybody is anticipating what Gov. Abbott is going to say (today). … I’m just going to wait and see what he says, and we’ll wait accordingly and act on what he says,” Mack said.
Social distancing actions “appear to be working, but I don’t think we’re through with this thing yet. There’s a lot of virus out there,” he said.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said a Gregg County Jail inmate who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was transferred to a negative pressure cell at the Smith County Jail two weeks ago is “doing well.” He provided no further comment.
Smith, Panola
In Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total up to 112 positive cases as of Thursday. The county has 63 active cases, with 47 patients having recovered and two deaths.
In Panola County, Judge LeeAnn Jones said the four new cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed in her county Thursday brought the number of positive cases to 33, with five tests pending. The county has had three deaths from the virus.
Other counties
Harrison County now has 36 positive cases of the new coronavirus, with two cases added Thursday, County Judge Chad Sims said. The county has had two deaths from the virus.
Sims posted on Facebook that he isn’t quite ready to return to life as normal.
“The talk from the president and governor about reopening businesses is encouraging. However, our current conditions have not begun to improve enough to reopen here. We’ll keep you posted,” he said.
Camp County’s one new case took its total of positive cases to six, while Morris County’s one new case took its total to four.
Morris County Judge Doug Reeder said in a Facebook post that the new case has no known connection to the three previous cases.
“As I said last week, this is not unexpected. The more tests that are performed, the more positive cases will be identified,” Reeder said.
He said the new case is a 28-year-old male.
“This should clearly illustrate that this disease is not just a problem for our older citizens. We are all at risk. Please continue to abide by the social distancing guidelines,” he said.