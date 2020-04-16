Rusk County has now had a death related to the new coronavirus, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced today.
The office said the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the death of a patient from the Henderson area. The Rusk County death brings the total fatalities related to COVID-19 in Northeast Texas to more than 20.
Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley said the 87-year-old woman was taken from a nursing home in Henderson for an unknown illness to UT Tyler, where she died Wednesday. He said the hospital determined she had COVID-19.
The office also today announced three new cases in the county making its total 27. The county has also had two people recover after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
As of Thursday afternoon, case counts for East Texas counties were as follows:
- Anderson: 6
- Angelina: 23 (+4)
- Bowie: 70 (+16, 9 from Wednesday), 5 deaths
- Camp: 5
- Cass: 8
- Cherokee: 10 (+1), 1 death
- Delta: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Gregg: 49
- Harrison: 34, 2 deaths
- Henderson: 12
- Hopkins: 4
- Lamar: 8
- Marion: 3
- Morris: 4 (+1)
- Nacogdoches: 72 (+9, 4 from Wednesday), 6 deaths
- Panola: 33 (+4), 3 deaths
- Red River: 1
- Rusk: 27 (+3), 1 death (+1)
- Shelby: 46 (+2)
- Smith: 112, 2 deaths
- Titus: 8 (+1)
- Upshur: 9
- Van Zandt: 11, 1 death
- Wood: 6