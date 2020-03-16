A Rusk County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case there.
The patient, whose case is travel related, is isolated at home, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said.
"State officials will be conducting follow-up interviews with persons known to have had contact with the infected person," the office said in a statement. "Although this case is new for Rusk County, it is neither surprising nor unexpected."
No other information about the case was being released Monday evening.
The confirmation in Rusk County brings to six the total number of cases in East Texas. The first was reported March 9 in Gregg County, and that remains the only case there. Four have since been confirmed in Smith County.
Including the Rusk County case, there are now 58 cases statewide, according to a tally maintained by the Texas Department of State Health Services.