Schools around East Texas are canceling classes and exploring ways to provide meals to students who are on the extended break created after concerns about the spreading new coronavirus.
On Friday afternoon, Longview ISD announced all campuses and offices are closed through March 27. Superintendent James Wilcox said the decision was necessary for the safety of students and staff.
Longview ISD board president Ginia Northcutt said in an email the district does not take the decision lightly and does not want to spread fear.
"As long as we keep appropriate social distance and follow protocols from authorities, there are innumerable ways we can provide for needs and bring hope to our neighbors," she said. "During this two-week time, I encourage the families of LISD to consider those most vulnerable in your neighborhood and how we might serve them by delivering a meal, groceries or help with child care. My faith teaches me to not be afraid. This is a remarkable opportunity for Longview to demonstrate community to one another. Let’s pray for wisdom and vigilance during this time of uncertainty."
After Longview's cancellation announcement, other districts followed.
Pine Tree, Spring Hill, White Oak and Gladewater ISDs on Friday afternoon all announced they will remain closed through March 27.
Henderson ISD will remain closed to students until March 24, but staff is set to return March 23. The Tuesday board meeting is postponed.
Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said students will remain out of school next week and the district will reevaluate the situation at the end of the week.
As of Friday evening, Kilgore ISD still had not posted a cancellation on its Facebook page. However, the district did post it "will be in contact and discussion (Friday) and throughout the weekend to better understand the current unprecedented health situation facing our East Texas region, Gregg and Rusk counties and our Kilgore community."
The district also posted it will in contact with parents and staff via phone calls, website updates and social media.
Hallsville ISD hosted a special board meeting at 4:30 p.m. Friday and announced at 5:45 p.m. on its Facebook page the district will remain closed through March 27.
"During this time period, our district will be working to provide instructional support for students at home and will also be working on a plan to distribute student meals during this time," according to the district. "That information will be available the first part of next week as we are working on those details now."
The University Interscholastic League announced Friday it is suspending all league contests through March 26.
Region 7 Education Service Center spokeswoman Summer Stone said the center provides support, resources and other information to schools, but does not determine if they close. Those decisions are made locally by the districts.
Longview private schools also canceled classes. Trinity School of Texas spokeswoman Erica Fisher said the school will be closed next week. Faculty and staff will prepare for the possibility of virtual learning during that time.
Christian Heritage Classical School posted on its Facebook page it will not have classes next week.
Longview Christian School announced in an email to parents it hopes to resume classes on March 23, but it will be evaluated each week.
Kilgore College and Texas State Technical College also made schedule changes Friday.
Kilgore College spokesman Chris Craddock said it is extending spring break next week. After that, classes will resume remotely. Classes might be online, through video conferencing or an alternative format through the rest of the semester.
TSTC has extended spring break through March 29 for all campuses, including its Marshall location. Online classes will continue as scheduled.
For many students, school is when they are able to receive meals. Wilcox said the Longview ISD cafeterias will be open and operating at regular hours. During the weekend, district officials will work on a plan for curbside meal delivery. Information will be posted on the district website once it is finalized.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the food service and transportation departments will meet Monday to develop a plan for possible curbside delivery of meals, which could start Tuesday.
White Oak ISD officials also are planning to meet Monday to discuss a plan for feeding students, Superintendent Brian Gray said. Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark also said the leadership team is meeting Monday to discuss options for providing meals for students.
Albritton said Gilmer ISD also is investigating methods to deliver lunch and breakfast to students.
"We will do our best to try to provide food and nutrition services as soon as possible," he said.
Some schools might even start exploring virtual learning options.
Clugston said administration asked teachers to start trying to make long-term plans for virtual activities.
"Virtual learning is great for kids who have internet access, but it doesn’t work for kids without access," he said. "And it doesn't really work for kindergarten and first-graders."
Wilcox said virtual learning will take planning, but information will be distributed to students at the appropriate campuses.
"I wish I had all the answers today," he said. "But we are working fast and furious to get them."
Longview ISD school board is set to meet Wednesday, and a town hall is scheduled for Monday. On Friday afternoon, spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said both are still set to happen, but the district will reevaluate on Monday.
The White Oak ISD school board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration building at 200 S. White Oak Road.