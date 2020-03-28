A 47-year-old Van Zandt County woman who had been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has died.
It's the second virus-related death in Northeast Texas. The first occurred earlier this week, when a 91-year-old Smith County man died.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said the death — a case that had been announced March 18 — should drive home the importance of practicing social distancing and following other guidelines from public health officials to slow the spread of the virus.
"The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials,” said George Roberts, CEO of NET Health. “This is now a team sport. It is critical for everyone to play their part and to help us 'flatten the curve' of COVID-19 having a devastating impact in East Texas.”
With new confirmed cases announced Saturday in Rusk and Cass counties, the total in Northeast Texas is now at least 47. That includes 27 in Smith County and four in Gregg County, where no new cases were announced Saturday.
This is a developing news story. Check back to news-journal.com for updates and see Sunday's editions for the full story.