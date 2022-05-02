A recent rise in COVID-19 cases on Monday pushed Gregg County back into a higher level of community spread for the virus.
Gregg County rose to “moderate” community spread of COVID-19 with the release of a new bi-weekly report from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county on Monday had a seven-day rolling rate of 12.79 for new cases of COVID-19. The number has been rising since April 14 when it registered 0.69, according to NET Health data.
A seven-day rolling rate of less than 10 is considered minimal community spread, while a seven-day rolling rate of 10 to 35 cases is moderate.
Moderate community spread indicates “sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases,” according to NET Health.
On Monday, Gregg had the highest seven-day rolling rate of the seven counties for which NET Health provides disease surveillance. Anderson County’s rate of 1.48 was the lowest. Smith County registered 2.94.
NET Health on Monday reported 45 new total COVID-19 cases in the Gregg County since Thursday. All but one of the cases was listed as probable. The county had 61 active cases.
Smith County had just 14 new cases on Monday with an active case count of 134.
On Monday, there were 21 East Texas patients being treated for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said the previous week was one of the lowest in terms of counts for new cases in the county.
In the past week, the county had three new cases. That number has been 16, 37 and eight in recent weeks.
Harrison County, however, also had one COVID-19 death in the past week.
“Even though our new case numbers have greatly improved, severe illness can still occur,” Sims said in a post on Facebook. “If you or someone you know begins having symptoms, please seek treatment before it worsens. Join me in remembering the family that lost a loved one.”