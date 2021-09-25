Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport will offer flu shots to enrolled veterans 8 a.m. to noon today during a drive-thru clinic.
Veterans may arrive at the main hospital entrance and receive the flu vaccine without leaving their vehicles. The shots are free.
The medical center is at 510 E. Stoner Ave.
Future drive-thru flu shot clinics are scheduled 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 and 9.
Flu shots also are offered during any primary care appointment or walk-in.
At the Longview VA clinic, flu shots will be offered 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 through Dec. 23. The clinic is at 1005 N. Eastman Road.
COVID-19 vaccines will not be offered at the Shreveport drive-thru flu shot clinic. Eligible veterans, family members and caregivers may receive the vaccine from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in rooms 2 West 63/64.
At the Longview VA clinic, COVID-19 vaccines are offered 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.