The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport will begin limited visitation starting Monday.
Starting that day, visiting hours will be from 3 7 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors may enter the hospital at the following locations:
The basement south entrance across from the parking garage between 3 and 5:30 p.m.; and
The emergency department between 3 and 6:30 p.m.;
The following restrictions will be enforced to ensure patient, visitor and employee safety.
Symptom screening and temperature monitoring will be performed upon entrance to the hospital;
Wearing a mask or face covering is required by everyone entering the facility;
All visitors must check-in at the nurse’s station on each floor;
Veterans are allowed only one visitor at a time;
Visitors are only allowed on non-COVID floors;
No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department, intensive care or COVID patient care wards;
Visitors must be at least 12 years old; and
Overnight visits are not allowed.
For questions questions or medical concerns call (318) 990-5000 or 1 (800) 644-8370.