Texas’ COVID-19 case levels continued skyrocketing Wednesday as the state soared past 8,000 new infections in a single day for the first time. It was also the second deadliest day of the outbreak with 57 new deaths reported, bringing the total confirmed number to at least 2,481.
Almost 7,000 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized statewide — meaning that Texas is starting July with nearly four times as many patients in hospital beds as the state had on June 1.
Meanwhile, a change in how Houston-area hospitals report intensive care unit capacity during the pandemic is drawing criticism from the top two locally elected officials who are questioning if the medical facilities are not being fully transparent.
But officials within the Texas Medical Center, a sprawling medical complex made up of Houston’s major hospitals, say the change was done to provide more accurate information and reassure the public that it was not running out of intensive care unit or ICU beds for patients.
The Texas Medical Center has been providing a daily pandemic-related update on its website, including charts on ICU capacity, when base ICU capacity could be exceeded, when sustainable surge capacity could be exceeded and other metrics from its local member hospitals.
Last week, the medical center reported that its normal ICU, capacity was at 100%, prompting concerns from the public. The medical center also warned that “ICU capacity is becoming increasingly stretched.”
But some of the hospital heads later held a news conference in an effort to tamp down public alarm.
Adding to the concern from some in the public, the medical center then took its charts offline for several days and when they reappeared, references to sustainable and unsustainable surge capacity and when those could be exceeded were replaced with discussion of different phases of intensive care. Many of the bright yellow and red colors used to highlight concern and warnings in some of the old charts were replaced with shades of blue.
But Dr. James McDeavitt, senior vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine, one of the member institutions within the medical center, said the way the data was being presented to the public gave the wrong information about the actual status of ICU capacity.
“Not to minimize the fact that we’re getting stressed at hospitals, but that was the wrong message for people to take away. I think that was the underlying concern because we had plenty of capacity,” McDeavitt said Wednesday.
The hospitals in the medical center have reached their phase one ICU capacity, which is 1,330 beds. But McDeavitt said there are two other phases that could add nearly 900 more ICU beds.
“There are plenty of levers now to help manage that capacity before we risk tipping over into” the most serious phase, McDeavitt said.
Also Wednesday, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department said it will test all detainees and staff after 17 young people tested positive for the coronavirus inside state-run juvenile lockups.
The agency will conduct mass testing at its five secure lockups, totaling about 700 young detainees and 1,700 employees, according to a news release. TJJD will use the same oral tests the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has used to conduct more than 100,000 tests on adult prisoners. The population at state juvenile lockups has been shrinking for years as regular reports of physical and sexual abuse have pushed officials to keep less youth in them.
Until June, TJJD had largely eluded reported cases of the virus that was first deemed a Texas emergency in March. Only two employees tested positive in April and May, according to agency news releases. But last month, 28 more employees and the 17 detainees also tested positive for the virus at four of the state’s juvenile lockups. Another four young people had tested positive at TJJD halfway houses, the agency said in a Tuesday release.
The youth were all being treated at the lockups, TJJD said in a Tuesday news release. One detention officer has died. Sean Wilson, 43, worked at the Giddings State School and died on June 28 after testing positive for the virus the week before.