As the counts from COVID-19 continued to grow higher across East Texas on Friday, including 22 new positive cases in Smith County and five more deaths throughout the region, the city of Longview announced a coming barrage of free walk-up testing scheduled seven times in eight days.
And along with the rising numbers of cases and hospitalizations across the state, multiple Texas counties and cities are ordering businesses to require customers and workers to wear face masks.
Gregg County saw two new diagnoses of the novel coronavirus, County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported, bumping the county’s cumulative total to 308.
Harris said 2,780 total tests had been administered in the county as of Friday, with 2,346 results returning negative and 126 results pending.
He said the county’s recoveries stood at 126. The county has recorded 13 deaths from the virus.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on Friday reported the county jail had 17 inmates with active cases of COVID-19. The report said that in all, 51 inmates have tested positive, and the majority of them showed no signs of the coronavirus.
The sheriff’s office reported it has had eight staff members test positive, with five recoveries.
Coming in late June and early July, free COVID-19 testing will be offered seven times within eight days at various locations in Longview.
The testing by the Texas Army National Guard will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and no appointment or prescreening is needed for the walk-up testing, which does not require a person to be showing symptoms of COVID-19. Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results.
Just to the west, Smith County saw its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases yet on Friday with 22 additional cases.
The new positive results push that county’s cumulative total to 340, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county’s active case count has reached a new high of 139.
Only one new recovery was cited Friday, raising that total to 197. The county has marked four deaths.
Since June 1, Smith County has recorded 130 new coronavirus cases, surpassing — with 11 more days left in the month — its previous monthly record of 99 cases in April.
Tyler hospitals on Friday were treating 45 East Texas patients for COVID-19, up six from Thursday.
As of Friday, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards reported 11 inmates and one jailer at Smith County Jail had active coronavirus cases. One Smith County inmate has died from the virus, and one inmate’s test results are pending.
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee on Friday cited three new cases, bringing his county’s cumulative total up to 729.
“I’m very encouraged to see the low numbers continue, in light of where we were in May!” Lee wrote in his daily Facebook update.
Titus Regional Medical Center reported Friday it was treating one patient for COVID-19, an unchanged number this week.
Harrison County Judge Sims reported no new positive cases on Friday and three new recoveries.
The county’s cumulative total stands at 270, and the recovery total now has increased to 181.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 29 deaths for Harrison County.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 4,133 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Friday evening, up from 4,046 the day before. The death toll rose Friday to 169, an increase of five from Thursday.
Hopkins, Lamar and Bowie counties each recorded one death, while Van Zandt County reported two deaths.
Across Texas, health officials on Friday reported 3,454 new cases, a slight dip from Thursday’s record high of 3,516. But Texas also reported a record of 3,148 hospitalizations, more than double the total on Memorial Day.
The state had marked 2,140 deaths as of Friday and 103,305 cumulative cases, with an estimated 65,329 recoveries.
The governor, who has refused to order a face covering mandate for individuals, said this week that local governments can order businesses to require them.
Bexar County was the first, and local officials in some of the state’s most populous areas, including the city of Austin, Dallas County, Harris County and El Paso County, quickly adopted similar measures with fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 for businesses that don’t comply.
The local orders have been criticized by small business advocates who complain they are turning shop owners and retailers into “mask police.” Some conservative lawmakers blame Abbott for giving his blessing on such measures.
“Texas has now gone full circle from a dictatorship to a republic, to a sovereign American state. Now it appears that as long as we allow the governor’s actions ... we are expected to live as if we have a monarchy,” Republican state Sen. Bob Hall of Rockwall said Friday in a statement on his website.
Abbott’s aggressive push to reopen the economy continued Friday with amusement parks and carnivals around the state allowed to reopen. Six Flags parks in Arlington and San Antonio opened to members and pass holders and will open to everyone on Monday.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted undercover inspections of bars this week to see if they were following social distancing guidelines and found most were in compliance. Of more than 200 inspected, only three — in Dallas, McAllen and El Paso — had their alcohol licenses suspended. An agency spokesman said inspections will continue this weekend.