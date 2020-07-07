While Smith County recorded its fifth COVID-19 death and 77 new cases Monday, Gregg County saw a jump of 21 for a new cumulative total of 468.
A 74-year-old Tyler man died because of COVID-19, which is the fifth virus death within Smith County, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
His death marks the first within the county since April. The four other deaths are a 91-year old Hideaway man, a 56-year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man and a 68-year-old Tyler man, according to NET Health.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family. At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death.
Over the weekend, Smith County also recorded 77 new COVID-19 cases for a current active count at 549. There is a total of 848 cases, including 294 recovered patients and the five deaths.
“Everyone has the responsibility to follow public health recommendations, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds, and staying home if you have any symptoms of illness,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Monday that there have been 486 cases, including 145 recoveries and 14 deaths. There have been 3,642 tests administered, which includes 2,890 negative results and 266 pending tests.
One opportunity for free walk-up testing remains this week in Longview. Testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Road.
In Harrison County, COVID-19 cases jumped by 20 Monday for a new total of 374, including 238 recoveries and 30 deaths, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said.
Sims added that 10 of the 20 new cases are from long-term care facilities and asked people to take precautions.
“We are seeing significant community spread in addition to the long-term care facilities,” Sims said. “Please be extra vigilant in personal hygiene and use the facial covering to protect others.”
Free testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South.
Upshur County has recorded 78 total cases, including 40 recoveries.
Van Zandt County has 127 cases, including three deaths and 35 recoveries, NET Health reported.
Henderson County has 196 cases, including four deaths and 73 recoveries, according to NET Health.
Wood County has 107 COVID-19 cases, including the deaths of five Winnsboro residents and 62 recoveries, according to NET Health.
Anderson County has 164 cases, including 94 recoveries, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 16 cases, including six recoveries, NET Health reported.
In Cherokee County, there are 250 COVID-19 cases, including 84 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
If someone has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear between two to 14 days afterward. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, loss of appetite, sore throat, nasal congestion, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting and nausea, according to NET Health.