Smith County issued a two-week stay-at-home order Friday as it announced six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 had pushed the total to 27 across the county.
Including the cases announced in Smith County, the total across Northeast Texas now is at least 44.
Gregg County's tally was unchanged Friday at four.
In the latest information available, 100 tests for the new coronavirus had been administered as of Thursday in Gregg County. According to city data, 59 tests were negative, while 37 are pending.
In Smith County, the stay-at-home order was set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and continue until 11:59 p.m. April 10.
“The purpose of this order is to further protect the health, safety and welfare of our Smith County community,” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “It is also to ensure that — as a community — we take affirmative steps to support our local health care providers and institutions by mitigating any spikes in COVID-19 patient numbers.”
Moran said the stay-at-home order is somewhat more lenient than a shelter-in-place order but fully enforceable. As with the shelter-at-home order issued this week in Gregg County, Moran's order lists essential businesses and activities that are allowable while it's in place.
It allows residents to go to work in places where they can be closed off from the public with 10 or fewer employees and allows for the continued use of city parks and trail networks.
However, officials at a Tyler news conference said residents should use discretion and understand they can’t use parks to play team sports or have large gatherings.
The order came after Smith County watched its case count explode from three on March 13 to eight March 20 and to 27 Friday. Its first community spread cases were identified March 20.
In Harrison County on Friday, it was reported that Wiley College had announced that a faculty member had been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Thursday, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims had announced the county's first case, presumably the same person.
On Friday, Harrison County Health Authority Dr. Ricky Paul said the county's lone confirmed case had been contracted while the patient was traveling out of state.
The tally of cases in Northeast Texas reached 44 on Friday across 14 counties. Here’s a county-by-county look at the cases, according to the daily count from the Northeast Texas Public Health District and official announcements during the day:
Angelina: 1
Bowie: 1
Cass: 1
Cherokee: 1
Gregg: 4
Harrison: 1
Hopkins: 1
Morris: 1
Nacogdoches: 1
Rusk: 2
Shelby: 1
Smith: 27, 1 death
Upshur: 1
Van Zandt: 1