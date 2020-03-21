In a world rocked by fears of COVID-19, people who work in health care, emergency services and in some other professions can’t work at home. And someone has to watch the children.
Some child care facilities closed along with East Texas public schools this past week. Other day cares, however, have taken on additional safety precautions issued by the state to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, while still serving their families.
“Our clientele — we have several people that work in doctors’ offices. We have some that work in pharmacies. We have so many that their jobs won’t allow them to be off,” said Steve Faber, who owns Jordan Country Day School in Longview with his wife, Regina. “There’s still a need for us. We put out a letter saying these are the steps we’re going to have to go through and you’re going to have to cooperate with us on this.”
They’ve also told their parents, though, on behalf of the “greater good,” “If you don’t need us, keep your children with you,” Regina said.
“The world is still turning out there, albeit, a little bit slower,” Regina Faber said. “We’re doing our part to help keep it going as well. If there’s nobody in the doctors’ offices, no nurses, no one to work in the pharmacies — we still have to have those people out there working.”
The state now requires such child care facilities to check the temperatures of anyone, including teachers and students, entering the building. Parents must drop off and pick up children outside the facility — they’re not allowed to enter unless there’s a “legitimate need,” according to state guidelines.
That process required Jordan to adjust its operating hours some so that all staff members could be present to help with the morning drop-off.
“We’ve had total cooperation from all our parents,” Regina said. “They’ve been wonderful, thankful.”
The center has about 190 children enrolled, and about 50 to 60 are attending each day.
“We do have a lot of teachers’ children, and those parents are keeping their children home,” Regina said. “We have a few that have grandparents in town that they can make arrangements.”
She praised her staff members for everything they’re doing and their willingness to help with the situation — staying late to sanitize, for instance.
The facility is following the state’s directions to minimize risk, the couple explained.
“That’s why they put all those protections in place,” Steve Faber said,
Still, Alice Hunt, who owns Kids World in Kilgore, didn’t come to the decision to stay open lightly.
“I had to pray about it and think about it,” she said, explaining she had concerns for her staff and the illness possibly spreading. It was her parents, though, who helped her determine she should remain open — for the children.
“For the most part, the children are here every day,” she said. Her center has 93 children enrolled. About 30 of those are typically there for after-school care only, but instead need full-time care now that school is on extended break.
The parents, she said, are thankful. Some of them had started asking about the day care’s plans when school closure were announced a week ago. Some work at the prison in Henderson. Some are nurses.
“It’s kind of like right now, they don’t have a choice” but to go to work, Hunt said.
Misty Evans also kept her two Carthage child care facilities open — Kid’s Journey and Peppermint Fence.
“Most of our parents at both centers have to work,” she said. “We have a lot that are in the health care industry, and they don’t have any other option.”
Then, there are the people who financially must go to work.
“We made the choice to stay open as long as we can,” she said, so long as the state licensing agency says the centers can.
“The parents have been extremely pleased and patient,” she said, describing a morning scene where everyone has to stop outside the door so the children’s temperatures can be checked.
“We went so far as to get portable hand washing stations for outside, so the kids can wash before they go inside and the parents can wash before they pick up their child in the afternoon,” she said. All employees have to wash their hands before entering as well.
“We’re trying,” Evans said.
Kid’s Journey has 91 registered students and Peppermint Fence has 187, but about 20 and 35 to 40 children are attending each day, respectively.
“Some of the parents have chosen to withdraw their children and some have chosen to keep them at home until we figure out what’s going on,” Evans said. “I understand that. We’re doing everything we can to help the parents for this time. It’s not easy on anybody.
“We’ve gone so far as to prepare (in case the day care must close for some reason). We’ve asked employees ‘would you be willing to babysit these children?’ We have a list put together. If we get the call (that day cares have to close), we’re going to send those to parents as options.”