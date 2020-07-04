Gregg County’s recent spike in new COVID-19 cases continued Friday as 23 more cases were reported.
Those new cases bring the county’s cumulative total to 440 and follow jumps in number of cases by 20 on Thursday and 16 on Wednesday.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Friday that 3,567 tests have been administered in the county. Of those, 2,837 have been negative, and results are pending for 290 tests. The county has had 145 recoveries and 14 deaths.
And the surge in neighboring Smith County continued Friday with 72 more cases reported, a daily record.
The county’s cumulative count is at 771, which includes 473 active cases, 294 recoveries and four deaths, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Within a week, active cases in Smith County have more than doubled and surpassed the number of recovered patients. On June 26, active cases were at 202, and recoveries were at 293.
NET Health reported only one new recovery since June 26.
Since June 1, 561 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Smith County, based on numbers from NET Health.
Elsewhere, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday reported one new COVID-19 case.
Sims said of the 328 total cases for the county, there have been 234 recoveries. The county has 64 active cases and 30 deaths.
Sims reminded residents of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order issued Thursday, which mandates face coverings in public places.
“The county judge, or mayor inside the city limits, may impose restrictions on groups of more than ten,” Sims said.
He urged all to take heed to the orders.
“Enjoy your family and friends, but remember to wear a face covering,” he said.
Free coronavirus testing continues Sunday in Longview at Broughton Recreation Center. At Monday, testing is available at the Pine Tree High School Theater Building, and on Tuesday, it will be at the Pine Tree ISD Auditorium. Testing is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Across the state
Statewide, 7,555 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, a decrease of 360 from Thursday. A total of 183,532 Texans have tested positive for the coronavirus, and an estimated 93,572 have recovered.
Fifty new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state total to 2,575.
And Texas reported 7,652 people were hospitalized for coronavirus, more than double two weeks ago and the fifth straight day setting a record.