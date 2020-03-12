Schools in East Texas spent spring break cleaning and sanitizing because of the new coronavirus outbreak. However, one Longview private school already announced it will not return Monday.
The Diocese of Tyler — which includes St. Mary's Catholic School — extended its spring break to March 20 because of the new coronavirus. Other schools still are planning to return to class Monday.
Superintendent of Diocese of Tyler Catholic Schools Robin Perry announced the extension Thursday afternoon.
Longview ISD announced Tuesday any decisions that might need to happen regarding a change to school operations will be done with guidance from Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gregg County, the city of Longview and local health officials, according to the district.
It also will follow guidance and direction from the authorities at the Texas Education Agency and the Region 7 Education Service Center.
The district had not announced any cancellations as Thursday afternoon.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district will notify parents about any changes by Saturday.
"Right now, everyone’s kind of waiting to see what transpires," he said. "It’s changing so much. We’ve got a few days to wait and see what will happen."
On Tuesday, Spring Hill ISD released a statement on its Facebook page asking any students or employees who traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan or any additional countries added to the CDC Level 2 and 3 list over spring break to stay home for 14 days before returning to school.
According to the district, it will work with impacted families during an extended absence period to resolve attendance issues.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said in a written statement Thursday, "At this time, we are business as usual. Any changes in plans will be issued by our districtwide communication system.”
Students still are set to return to White Oak ISD on Tuesday, Superintendent Brian Gray said. The district is continuing to monitor the situation, he said.
While Marshall ISD is not canceling any classes, all out-of-district trips involving students and/or staff are being reevaluated, according to a post on the district's Facebook page. Should any trips be considered a potential risk, they will be postponed or canceled until the potential threat of new coronavirus exposure subsides.
Trinity School of Texas spokeswoman Erica Fisher said Thursday the Longview private school is closely monitoring the situation, and no closures are planned.
The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy in Longview plans to proceed with classes as normal, Superintendent Jo Ann Simmons said in an email.