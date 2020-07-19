From staff and wire reports
Gregg County recorded 25 more COVID-19 cases Saturday as the state reported more than 10,000 new infections for the fifth day in a row.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Saturday that the county has 1,059 cases.
Recoveries remained the same at 238, and virus-related deaths were still at 16, Harris said. In total, 4,824 tests had been administered in Gregg County as of Saturday, with 3,562 negative results and 203 results pending.
Elsewhere in the area, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported late Friday that the county has recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 201. Of those, 94 are active.
And Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said his county has three new cases raising the total there to 514. His county has recorded 32 deaths and has 306 recoveries.
Statewide
State officials reported 10,158 new coronavirus cases Saturday and said 10,658 Texans are hospitalized. Also Saturday, the state reported 130 more deaths, raising the total to 3,865.
And 85 infants who are younger than 1 have tested positive for the illness in Nueces County, CNN reports.
The county, which includes Corpus Christi, has become emblematic of the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the state. When the pandemic first started ravaging Texas, Nueces County stayed relatively healthy.
Now, however, the beachfront location has one of the fastest-growing outbreaks in the state, adding well more than 2,000 new cases for each of the past two weeks.
“We currently have 85 babies under the age of one year in Nueces County that have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for Corpus Christi Nueces County, told CNN.
“These babies have not even had their first birthday yet,” she said. “Please help us stop the spread of this disease.”
Rodriguez did not provide additional information on the children’s conditions.
The Texas Tribune previously reported that Nueces County Medical Examiner Adel Shaker said last week that a baby boy, less than 6 months old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and died.
In the last seven days, Nueces County has seen the fastest growth in new cases than any other metropolitan in the state, Corpus Christi city manager Peter Zanoni told CNN.
“You can see the trend line is relatively flat until July, and this is where we have had that huge spike in cases, and this is why it’s turned into a major problem for Nueces County,” he said.