Barber shops and salons won’t be penalized if they stayed open in April and early May, when Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered them to close to stop the spread of the coronavirus, The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation dropped 200 cases against barbers and cosmetologists, as well as dismissing about 180 complaints that hadn’t been investigated, Tela Mange, spokeswoman for the department, told the Morning News.
Meanwhile Friday, Texas reported 1,347 more COVID-19 cases, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 45,198. Three new counties reported their first cases Friday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 8,817, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 6,837 cases.
The state also reported 56 additional deaths — the second-highest increase since the state started reporting coronavirus death counts. Harris County reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 193 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Friday, 1,716 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 68 patients from Thursday. At least 645,992 tests have been conducted.
Abbott amended his order concerning Barber shops and salons last Thursday — eliminating jail time as punishment for people defying state and local orders — after GOP disdain at the jailing of Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther. Having kept her salon open in protest of stay-at-home orders, Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail for contempt of the court.
Following Abbott’s revisions, the Texas Supreme Court ordered that Luther be released from jail. But before this, two Laredo women, Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, were arrested in mid-April for offering cosmetic services. It wasn’t until Luther’s jailing that the issue caught widespread public attention and sparked outrage.
Salons and barber shops were allowed to open May 8.
Also Friday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wrote in an opinion piece for the Morning New that sports fans should be able to attend games as long as some guidelines are in place.
“Let’s end all this talk about playing in empty stadiums,” Patrick wrote. “Let the games begin with fans in the seats.”
The lieutenant governor's ideas come a day after Abbott hinted he may have news of sports facility reopenings in his Monday news conference, he said in a Thursday KBTX-TV interview. Texas A&M University officials have said it plans to commence fall football.
Patrick laid out a series of proposals outdoor and indoor stadiums could implement to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stadiums should limit fan capacity, implement a social distance seating chart and check everyone’s temperature when they go through security. If a person’s temperature is high, they can’t attend the game and should get a refund.
The lieutenant governor also proposed ways to skim time off the actual game by limiting timeouts in the last minute of basketball games and limiting how long a batter in baseball can step out of the box to readjust his gloves.
“I don’t believe Anthony Fauci should anoint himself as the commissioner of sports and tell the owners, players and fans what to do,” Patrick wrote.