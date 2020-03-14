An erroneous tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Texas Department of State Health Services website was raising concerns Saturday after it showed the number in Gregg County had jumped to four.
An official with the Northeast Texas Public Health District said there was still only one confirmed case in Gregg County, and speculated the state department may have accidentally added the three cases confirmed Friday in Smith County to Gregg’s one-case tally.
After officials were notified of the error, the information on the website was corrected by late afternoon Saturday.
"It's a mistake," said Johnny Brown, public health emergency preparedness coordinator with NET Health. "The only confirmed case in Gregg County is the one that we reported Monday afternoon."
According to the state health department's website, it is tracking statewide cases of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It said it updates the state case count each day by noon Central Time.
After the correction, Saturday's tally showed the statewide confirmed case count at 51, including one in Gregg County and three in Smith County.