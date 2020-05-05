A jam-packed auditorium or gymnasium. Hugs from fellow graduates. Rows of family members and friends whooping and standing to watch their cap-and-gowned seniors cross the stage.
The typical high school graduation isn't going to happen in Texas anytime soon, with all public and private schools closed through the end of the academic year. State officials announced restrictions Tuesday for how school districts can conduct in-person graduation ceremonies for their seniors, limiting them to protect school communities from contracting COVID-19.
School districts can keep their ceremonies completely virtual, celebrate seniors while they drive in a procession, knit pictures of individual seniors into a graduation video or host a socially distanced outdoor ceremony, said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.
"We are publishing today guidance that will allow graduation and end-of-year promotion ceremonies ... to occur in schools subject to certain constraints," he said. He laid out the details of those constraints in official Texas Education Agency guidelines Tuesday.
With parents and students clamoring for answers over the last few months, some school districts have already planned socially distanced ceremonies to celebrate their graduates in person.
Longview High School announced two graduation plans Monday. The first is individual ceremonies from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 12 to 15 at Lobo Stadium. According to a statement from the district, students in their caps and gowns would go to the high school for the lone ceremonies with their parents.
Each ceremony will be filmed and combined into a video for graduates to keep, according to the district. Social distancing will be enforced at the ceremony, and students should come only with family members.
The second plan is a formal graduation ceremony. Several ceremonies will be scheduled so social distancing can be maintained. The ceremonies are planned for May 29 at Lobo Stadium. The district said more information would be available by May 15.
Elsewhere, Kilgore High School has scheduled photo opportunities for seniors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 11 to 14 at the school, and a parade to honors seniors is set 2 p.m. May 17 through downtown.
Gladewater High School also will honor seniors with a parade through town May 29.
Other area districts are still formulating graduation plans.