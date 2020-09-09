Texas reported 4,285 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, and 139 additional deaths.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total confirmed cases in the state is now at 645,791 and there have been 13,692 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The health department said 3,604 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
Houston officials on Wednesday announced new rules that would allow some live events like concerts and attendance by fans at some sporting events to resume as the positivity rate for the coronavirus in the city continued to drop.
Events will be limited to small audiences of up to 25% of a venue’s capacity. People will have to wear masks, practice social distancing, have their temperatures checked and answer a health questionnaire after entering a venue.
Mayor Sylvester Turner said such events could expand as the city’s positivity rate for coronavirus infections continues to drop to 5%. The city’s positivity rate has steadily dropped in recent weeks and was at 7% as of Wednesday. The city’s positivity rate got as high asreache 26% in July.
The downward positivity rate trend is statewide as the rolling, seven-day average reached 8% Tuesday, the most recent day for which the average is available. That’s down from 16% on Aug. 22 and a peak of 25% on Aug. 11, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday.
“Even though we have a desire to re-socialize, so does the virus,” Turner said. “We would rather be cautious rather than aggressive.”
Some of the events the city has already approved include a drive-in tailgate party the Houston Texans plan to hold on Thursday. Up to 100 cars and 400 people will be allowed at the party in the NRG Stadium parking lot as the Texans open their season in Kansas City. Also, the Houston Symphony will host a series of concerts, allowing up to 150 guests at its 3,000-seat hall.
Theme park company SeaWorld Entertainment is laying off nearly 250 employees at parks in San Antonio in the wake of declining attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 242 people will be let go from the company, the San Antonio Express-News reported Tuesday. All full-time and salaried employees affected will receive up to four weeks of severance pay.
“While the Texas parks reopened at a reduced operating capacity and guest capacity in June, park attendance has been impacted by self-imposed limitations and consumer concerns regarding COVID-19 and other concerns,” SeaWorld San Antonio President Byron Surrett said in a Sept. 4 letter to the Texas Workforce Commission.
SeaWorld capped attendance at its San Antonio parks at 25% capacity.
In March, the theme park had furloughed the employees in after SeaWorld and adjoining water park Aquatica closed due to government-mandated shutdowns.
Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment has 12 parks in the country. It did not say how many employees it’s laying off nationwide.