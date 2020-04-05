Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all Texas schools to remain closed until May 4, but one teachers group says that isn’t enough.
The Texas State Teachers Association issued a statement this past week demanding Abbott to order all schools to remain closed for the remainder of the school year and “take other steps to protect the health and safety of students, educators, their families and the communities they serve, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen.”
According to a statement from TSTA, at least seven states have ended their school year.
Winifred Jackson, president of the Longview Educators Association, the local TSTA chapter, said she believes campuses should be closed for safety reasons.
“If we’re still on this distancing (in May), you can’t put a whole class together anyway, because it’s more than 10 people where classes have 20-something kids,” she said. “I personally wouldn’t want to be in a classroom of more than 10 people right now, because I don’t know who’s carrying (the virus).”
Jackson also is a dyslexia specialist for Longview ISD at J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Bramlette STEAM Academy.
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said in a statement that while he would love to see students back at campuses this year, he does not see school returning in a traditional way.
“Our teachers, students, and families have done an amazing job adapting to a situation that we have never been presented with before,” he said. “Whatever happens with the remainder of the school year, we will provide meals and instruction for our families and help in any way we can.”
He said the district will follow the directives of local, state and federal authorities.
TSTA President Noel Candelaria said the closure is necessary because the outbreak can get worse.
“Disease experts expect this pandemic to get worse, maybe much worse, in Texas before we see any relief, and the governor must take these steps now to protect millions of school children and the adults dedicated to serving and caring for them,” Candelaria said. “A comprehensive, statewide school closure order is necessary because the outbreak is expanding across the state, and we don’t know which counties it will strike next. Leaving this decision to individual districts creates unnecessary confusion and stress across Texas.”
Additionally, the organization is asking Abbott to assure all students continue to receive lessons in a safe way. Students in East Texas are participating in at-home learning online or by using paper packets.
TSTA also wants all school employees to continue to be paid and receive health care benefits, according to the statement. Some local school boards already have passed measures to continue staff pay uninterrupted during the closures.
Other demands submitted by the teachers association include asking Abbott to require schools to continue distributing free meals in a safe way, continue to fully fund school districts and guarantee paid sick time for all school employees affected by COVID-19 and for employees required to care of ill family members.
The group also asks Abbott to help school districts find ways to ensure educational equity for students with special needs, English language learners and economically disadvantaged children whose families can’t afford computers or internet access and waive all teacher appraisals for this academic year.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said he believes “we will be lucky if we get back in school this year.
“But, remaining optimistic and leaving that as an option is not a bad policy, in my opinion,” he said.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said he trusts the governor will make the right decision at the right time.
“As government officials, our top priority is always the safety of those we serve and our employees,” he said.
Jackson said cases are just now starting to rise in East Texas, so there might not be much of a difference by May.
“Right now, it would just be better to wait for August to start back,” she said. “I know it’s April, but the number of deaths and the number of people contagious right now is going up in our area. So if we wait until May, what’s the difference? What’s the difference between now and May?”