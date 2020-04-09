Longview retailers and residents were mostly supportive Wednesday of the city's new rules aimed at preventing spread of the coronavirus.
“I would say good for (for the city) for continuing to try to put measures in place to keep us all safe,” said Marie Vale, manager of Hometown Hardware on Heritage Boulevard.
Many of the orders announced Tuesday by Mayor Andy Mack were for essential businesses allowed to operate under the statewide shelter-in-place order from Gov. Greg Abbott. The orders add new restrictions to keep large groups from gathering.
Businesses are required to restrict occupancy within stores to five people per 1,000 square feet, up to a maximum of 450 people. As a point of reference, supermarkets typically range from about 25,000 to 60,000 square feet. A Walmart Supercenter is about 180,000 square feet.
They also must put in place limits for purchases of high-demand items and establish special hours for vulnerable populations, both steps many Longview retailers already have taken.
And businesses are required to have an assigned safety monitor tasked with ensuring social distancing and best-hygiene practices are in place and followed.
The order also states households should limit the number of people going to retail stores, and a voluntary curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily. Residents also are “strongly encouraged” to wear non-medical grade masks or cloth face coverings when outside their homes.
The orders took effect today and continue through April 30.
Gregg County is not considering similar moves at this time, County Judge Bill Stoudt said, adding that Mack previously talked with him about the restrictions.
"I have made contact with the mayors, and they know best for the communities. So I’m asking them to decide for their communities," Stoudt said.
Businesses
Hurwitz of Longview clothing store has been closed for the most part for about two weeks.
Store Manager/Buyer Steve Bratteli said the new restrictions change little about store operations because Hurwitz is bringing ordered merchandise curbside to customers. Only about two or three people are working at the store daily, and a customer is allowed inside “only in emergency situations.”
“We’re closed. … I don’t know what else to do other than be closed,” Bratteli said. As for the 5-people-per-1,000-square-foot restriction, “We don’t allow five people for 10,000 square feet.”
Cody Klotz has owned and operated The Safe Store and More for nearly a decade on North High Street.
He called the new required a bit of an inconvenience but probably a good thing.
“We’re probably a couple of weeks late on doing so, but we really need to shut down as much as possible so that we can curb the spread of” the coronavirus, Klotz said.
He has hand sanitizer at the front door for people coming inside or going out, and he’s cleaning inventory, he said. The store had already limited hours of operation, so it has limited traffic coming in and out.
“That part really doesn’t apply to me much there,” he said. “The foot traffic has really limited itself enough that it really hasn’t been an issue for me.”
Klotz suggests everyone show more compassion during the difficult times while also being proactive in stopping the spread of the virus. As an example, he talked about seeing a family enter a large home improvement store. An employee began yelling for them to maintain 6 feet of separation.
“It was the right gesture, but there wasn’t any compassion. It was his job and he was just barking orders. It was a family with a bunch of small kids. You can only get them to move so fast,” Klotz said, but he added, “That would have been better off to keep the kids in the car, one person stay with the kids in the car, one person gets what the family needs, but that’s difficult sometimes."
“To do everything we can to stay healthy and not spread anything, we need to limit our social engagement,” he said.
This week is traditionally among the busiest weeks of the year at Horaney’s Feed Store, owner Betty Horaney said, but staff already has worked to follow the guidelines set in the city’s order.
When customers go out to the store’s greenhouse, “if I think they’re too close, I will ask them to do the spacing,” she said. “Most of our customers have been very nice. I’ve not had any problem because they want to be safe, too. … Most of our customers know it’s a problem, and they’re trying to adhere to the space requirements.”
Many of Horaney’s customers are calling ahead for curbside service as well, she said. When they park, they pop open their trunks and already have placed payment there. A Horaney’s staff member places the merchandise inside, picks up the payment, and there’s no physical contact.
Horaney’s doesn’t sell toilet paper, canned goods or other items considered high demand that some people have tried to hoard, she said. Her highly sought after products such as tomato, pepper and other garden plants are well stocked, so that isn’t a problem.
“We’re not having any problems. It’s really gone very, very smoothly,” Horaney said adding that most customers are wearing masks, and she’s wearing masks and gloves when waiting on customers at the front counter.
“We should all be careful. This is not a funny thing,” Horaney said. “We had a customer who was in Florida in February, and he had it and he said you don’t want it. He thought he was going to die.”
Mel Glass, regional manager for Harley’s liquor, beer and wine stores, said his employees have followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations since early in the pandemic.
His stores have people at the front doors monitoring how many people enter, and there are guides inside reminding customers of the 6-feet rule, he said.
“We’re just trying to abide to the CDC rules and do everything we can,” Glass said adding that many of the customers are practicing social distancing rules. “I think we all should be practicing that. I think it will curb the spread for sure.”
Hometown Hardware reduced its hours of operation just before the city announced its latest requirements Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, the store announced that 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. would be only for customers considered vulnerable populations.
“We don’t really have a lot of high-demand items," said Vale at Hometown Hardware. "We’re working with reduced staff right now, so we can’t do any of the delivery part, but we’ve always offered curbside service for any customer who can’t come into the store
Vale added that the new orders “are all very doable, and our customers are doing well about following the guidelines, keeping their distance and stuff like that.”
Store managers at Lowe's now will be able to monitor foot traffic and limit entrance based on CDC and local guidelines.
“We are enhancing our social distancing protocols by adding dedicated social distancing ambassadors who will be responsible for monitoring customer flow in our garden centers and front-end areas and enforce customer limits to allow proper social distancing,” according to a statement from Lowe’s. “We also made substantial updates to our store floor layouts to further support the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing, such as opening up aisle space by removing displays..”
Walmart spokesman Payton McCormick said stores have started taking necessary steps to further promote social distancing and manage customer flow.
“This measure is intended to complement other recent changes to protect our associates and customers, including expanded cleaning and sanitization protocols, the installation of plexiglass guards at checkout and pharmacies, and floor decals and signage identifying appropriate social distancing,” McCormick said.
Walmart stores also have adjusted operating hours to 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the building.
Shoppers
Longview resident Charlotte Davis said she shops about twice a week, usually at Brookshire’s grocery store. She called the city’s new orders “cool, I think, in my opinion.”
Brookshire’s offers dedicated shopping time to senior residents in the mornings, so her sister goes and picks up items for Davis when she can’t get to the store that early.
As for closing municipal playgrounds but leaving park green spaces open, Davis, who has a 26-year-old granddaughter with two young children that frequent local parks, said she thinks “it’s going to be a little tough, but I kind of agree with it.”
“I’m very pleased with (Mack) putting such emphasis on his thoughts and his concerns for our community. I think he’s doing a terrific job. I feel comfortable with the information that he’s sending out to us and keeping us updated," Davis said. "I personally feel like he keeps me more updated than our president does."
Rocky Dawson lives near Kilgore but said he shops in Longview just about every day. He said he doesn't believe the new rules will be effective enough.
“I personally think it’s silly,” Dawson said of the updated restrictions. “There are so many so-called essential workers still out during the day that will never be able to slow down the virus because those workers are bringing it right home to people considered non-essential. … I understand that they are trying to take the best precautions they can, but I believe it's just not enough in the grand scheme of things.”