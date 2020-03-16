A disaster declaration issued Monday morning in Gregg County allows small business owners to start working toward getting financial help amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects, County Judge Bill Stoudt said moments before issuing the order.
Stoudt and Longview Mayor Andy Mack declared a local state of disaster and public health emergency in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
County tax offices in Gladewater and Greggton have closed until March 30, authorities said.
The Gregg County Jail also has temporarily stopped the use of inmate trusties with area nonprofit organizations and events, Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo said after talking with Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
The declaration signed by Stoudt says it is necessary to protect the health of Gregg County residents with the disease already in the county.
So far, one confirmed case of the virus remains in the county, Stoudt and Health Department Administrator A.J. Harris reported.
According to the order, Stoudt’s signature activates the Gregg County Emergency Management plan and allows him to control entrance to and exit from the county.
“That’s just a list of things I can do if I have to,” Stoudt said in reference to that line and others in the declaration. “We’re far from that.”
When asked what would trigger the need to control entrance to and exit from the county or how it would be controlled, Stoudt responded, “We’re working through this, and we’re formulating plans, and we’re not ready to release them yet.”
Mack’s declaration puts into place the Longview Emergency Plan.
Under Texas Government Code Sec. 418.108(b), the public health emergency period in Longview lasts up to seven days unless it is continued by the Longview City Council.
All city officers, emergency medical personnel and employees are authorized and directed “to enforce any and all communicable disease control measures imposed by” authorities under the state Health and Safety Code, according to the declaration.{/div}
Meanwhile, officials at Longview hospitals say they haven’t seen a surge in emergency room patients since the county’s lone confirmed case was announced a week ago.
Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman, who heads up the Emergency Operations Center, said the city has a total of about 650 beds between both hospitals.
Patient volume at Christus Good Shepherd Health System emergency rooms is “in line with our usual expectations,” said Will Knous, spokesman for Northeast Texas and Louisiana.
Longview Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Libby Bryson said emergency room patient volume there “remains within normal parameters. However, we are prepared to care for a surge in patients if one were to occur.”
The Longview community is encourage to continue taking simple preventive actions to help reduce the spread of respiratory diseases like coronavirus, Bryson said.
Preventive actions include washing hands; covering coughs or sneezes; avoidance of touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; cleansing and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces; and staying home when sick with respiratory symptoms except to get medical care.
Stoudt said the disaster declaration “opens up the doors for small businesses to be able to qualify for small business loans at just about zero interest rates just to get them through this crisis, pure and simple. The declaration has to be ordered within a county prior to any filing for any type of assistance.”
Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields has closed his tax offices at Gladewater City Hall and the Greggton Community Center, but will keep offices in Kilgore and at the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview open.
Greggton tax office employs six workers daily to meet demand, he said.
“We couldn’t staff the Greggton office. The volume is too great for three people at a time. It needs six people, and it has a small lobby. It might even cause a health hazard because people would be crammed in together, and service would be exceptionally slow,” Shields said. “Gladewater only has one person, and we’re moving that person to Kilgore so that it can remain open.”
County leaders also have canceled or postponed all scheduled events at its community centers for the foreseeable future — a move spurred by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that no events of 50 people or more be held for the next eight weeks.
“All we can do is reschedule it or refund their money,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown said about community center reservations made before Monday. “We pay attention to the news and the CDC and … it looks like it’s going to be eight weeks.”