A state agency has suspended a Longview bar’s alcohol license after a weekend operation focusing on ensuring the businesses are following protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Monday issued The Electric Cowboy, 1016 McCann Road, an emergency order for a 30-day suspension of its license to sell alcohol, according to a statement from the organization. The Electric Cowboy was the only bar in East Texas to be cited in a sting, which largely involved citations being issued to clubs in metropolitan areas of the state.
Requirements for bars are to keep the number of customers to below 50% of capacity and to enforce social distancing.
Gov. Greg Abbott recently attributed an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state to the reopening of bars, saying many of the new cases involved people younger than 30. Abbott on Monday also said TABC’s enforcement of the restrictions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus were part of the state’s strategy to combat rises in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate.
"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "I'm incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the governor's executive order.”
TABC is monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency license suspensions if violations are found that are a threat to public health and safety, according to a written statement from the agency. The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.
Other businesses cited in the sting include:
- Burnhouse, San Antonio
- The Cantina (W. Exchange Ave.), Fort Worth
- Soho Lounge, Austin
- Siete Banderas, Laredo
- Handlebar Houston, Houston
- BARge 295, Seabrook
- Harris House of Heroes, Dallas
- The New PR's, Fort Worth
- UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin
- Little Woodrow's, Lubbock
- Coconuts, El Paso
- Buford's Backyard Beer Garden, Austin
- Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin
- Werk Bar, El Paso
- Marty's Live, Dallas
- Elevate Night Club, McAllen