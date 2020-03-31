Texas reported 389 more cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases to 3,266. That's an increase of more than 13% from Monday.
Nearly half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
The state is also reporting three additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 41.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 563, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 549 cases. Dallas County is also reporting 11 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Monday, at least 42,992 tests have been conducted in Texas.
Also Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she is extending the “stay home, work safe” order in her jurisdiction through April 30. The order mandates that county residents must stay in their residences and can only leave for "essential activities.”
“It’s not the time right now to scale back in our containment measures. If anything, it’s the time to double down, because our rates continue to grow very rapidly,” Hidalgo said.
Hidalgo also announced that she is signing an order to release an estimated 1,000 Harris County jail inmates. The order would apply to those who are not convicted and those who are in jail on nonviolent charges. There could be exceptions, and each case will be reviewed.
“We know that the Harris County jail is a ticking time bomb. We already have a case in the jail. We are likely to see more in the coming days,” Hidalgo said. “Public health experts have made clear that it’s a dangerous situation.”
Following Abbott’s executive order signed Sunday, Hidalgo won’t release anyone previously convicted for violent offenses. She explained that this measure is not just about the approximately 8,000 inmates in the jail, but also about the 3,000 workers in the jail and their families, who could be exposed to the coronavirus.
And Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton scored a temporary victory in his legal battle to halt abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic after a federal appeals court sided with the state Tuesday.
Last week, citing an executive order by Abbott to postpone unnecessary medical procedures, Paxton said that abortions should not be performed unless the mother’s life is in danger. But on Monday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the state's ban on abortions, writing that Paxton's interpretation of Abbott's order "prevents Texas women from exercising what the Supreme Court has declared is their fundamental constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is viable.”
On Tuesday morning, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the lower court's block, temporarily allowing the ban to proceed as the case continues.